WA police receive 900 tips in missing boy case

Police in Bellevue, WA, say they have received 900 tips about a toddler who has been missing nine days, but Maj. Mike Johnson told a news conference Monday they have no "high-priority actionable items."

Johnson says 300 law enforcement people are working on the disappearance of 2-year-old Sky Metalwala.



Over the weekend they expanded the search around his mother's apartment and the section of road where she said her son disappeared after she left him alone in an unlocked car to go for

gas.



Investigators still want Julia Biryukova to answer more questions, but Johnson wouldn't call her uncooperative.



He says investigators lack evidence to move the disappearance from a missing person to a criminal case.



Johnson says, "All theories are still viable, and we have not ruled anything out."



