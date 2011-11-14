Helicopter pilot injured in crash at Christmas tree farm - KPTV - FOX 12

Helicopter pilot injured in crash at Christmas tree farm

Posted: Updated:
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

A Seattle helicopter pilot was injured Monday when he crashed in a Christmas tree farm near Woodburn.

Marion County deputies say they found the 1981 Bell 206 helicopter on its side in a field of trees near Boones Ferry and Crosby roads.

The 39-year-old pilot was flown to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland. His condition hasn't been disclosed.

Witnesses told deputies that the pilot was hauling trees when the helicopter suddenly crashed. The pilot was able to climb out, they say.

The pilot's name and the company he works for haven't been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

