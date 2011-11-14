Woman faces charges in Hillsboro courthouse fire

Authorities in Washington County now think they know who started a fire inside a restroom at the courthouse and why it was set.

On Oct. 24th, the Washington County Courthouse had to be evacuated after the building filled with smoke.

Investigators were able to trace the fire to a second-floor women's restroom where someone had lit some paper towels on fire in the trash.

Now Andrea Alexander, 37, has been charged with arson and other charges and is in jail.

Detectives say they learned Alexander's boyfriend was visiting the probation department in the same building was likely going to have to give a urine sample to determine if he had been using drugs.

Detectives say he told them he knew that he would fail the test because he had been using drugs. Police say Alexander was convinced that he was going to have to go to jail for the violation.

Officers believe she started a fire in the women's bathroom as a diversion so her boyfriend would not have to take a urine test.

No one was injured in the fire.



Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.