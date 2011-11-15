City creates fund to help repair Occupy Portland parks

The Portland Parks Foundation has created a fund to fix up Chapman and Lownsdale squares, the now former home of Occupy Portland.

The two downtown parks sustained significant damage to the grass, trees and facilities after Occupy moved in and camped there for five weeks.

Portland police cleared the parks over the weekend, making 51 arrests while doing so. They then put up fences and city workers began evaluating the damage.

Three weeks ago, Parks Commissioner Nick Fish expressed his concern about the long-term effects on the trees in the parks. Protesters had used ropes to attach tarps and tents to the limbs of trees. At that time, Fish estimated the cost of restoration at about $19,000. City arborists, ecologists and other experts continue to evaluate the damage. The full extent of damage is expected to be known in about a week.



Chapman and Lownsdale squares, the city's first parks, were acquired in the 1850s.

Fish said members of Occupy Portland helped with the initial park cleanup over the weekend and expressed interest in supporting the longer-term restoration.

"People are united in their desire to see these parks restored," he said.

To make a donation to help restore the parks, visit www.portlandparksfoundation.org.

