Man pleads guilty to raping underage girls

A Rock Creek man accused of sexually assaulting underage girls issued a change of plea Tuesday.

Just as his trial was set to begin, Jeffrey Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including rape and encouraging sex abuse.

According to testimony, Erickson gave his victims alcohol and marijuana before abusing them.

The victims were between the ages of 11 and 15 years old at the time of the crimes.

Erickson is set to be sentenced next week in a Washington County court.

Previous stories:

Oct. 10, 2010: Rock Creek Man Accused Of Raping Runaway

Oct. 26, 2010: Fugitive Turns Himself In After New Sex Charges

Nov. 24, 2010: Prosecutors Hope To Keep Man Behind Bars

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

