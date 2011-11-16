Police arrest passed-out suspect on TriMet bus

A TriMet bus driver called police Wednesday morning after finding a man passed out in his bus with a handgun tucked in his waistband.

The driver had parked at the transit center in Oregon City when he noticed the passenger didn't get off the bus.



Fire officials were called to the scene because the bus driver thought the man might have a medical problem.

Oregon City police took the passenger into custody after a minor scuffle. The man has been identified as 22-year-old James Jacob Littchen-Pifer.

Littchen-Pifer is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

