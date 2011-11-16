Ducks can clinch spot in Pac-12 title game with win

Fourth-ranked Oregon will clinch a place in the first Pac-12

Conference championship game with a victory over USC on Saturday.



After the 53-30 victory over Stanford last Saturday, the Ducks were positioned to host the inaugural league championship game with a victory in one of their final two games. The Ducks (9-1, 7-0) host the Trojans before the annual Civil War against Oregon State, also at Autzen Stadium.

Should Oregon lose both games, Stanford (9-1, 7-1) could represent the Pac-12 North Division with a victory in the Big Game against California this weekend. But with the way the Ducks have

been playing of late -- and particularly in the victory over the Cardinal -- that seems unlikely.

USC may be missing its top receiver for Saturday's game. Coach Lane Kiffin says it's possible Robert Woods could miss the Trojans' visit to the Ducks, but hopes the extra rest will allow his top receiver to suit up. Woods is fourth in the FBS with 92 receptions and 11 touchdown

catches.



