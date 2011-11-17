N17 and Occupy Portland Updates

Portland police worked to keep protesters on sidewalks and out of city streets so traffic could continue to flow through downtown.

As many as 10 protesters were arrested when they went inside a Wells Fargo bank building.

For hours, N17 protesters marched across the city, going from bank to bank.

Portland police arrested 25 people during the sit-in protest on the Steel Bridge.

The day started with Portland police shutting down the Steel Bridge.

6:15 p.m. Occupy Portland organizers say there will be a meeting tonight to discuss the day's events.



6:14 p.m. Police Chief Mike Reese tells FOX 12 that it took officers three hours to get to a rape victim due to the protests.

5:40 p.m. A protester named Todd says he saw an elderly man fall and injure himself before the skirmish at Chase Bank in Pioneer Square. The injured man was taken away in an ambulance.



5:25 p.m. A protester who says she was pepper sprayed spoke with FOX 12. "You could feel something was going to happen. You could see riot police getting increasingly frustrated. Seconds later, the pepper spray happened," she says.



5:16 p.m. Things have quieted near Chase Bank and many protesters are moving to Pioneer Courthouse Square, where they have held meetings before.



4:53 p.m. Buses are getting through Southwest Sixth Avenue near the scene of a clash between protesters and police, however TriMet says MAX trains are experiencing major delays.



4:47 p.m. Officers say 34 people have been arrested so far today: 25 on the Steel Bridge and nine inside Wells Fargo on Fifth and Salmon. No word yet on arrests at the Chase Bank branch near Pioneer Square.



4:45 p.m. Police spokesman Lt. Robert King confirms officers used pepper spray to control the situation outside Chase Bank in downtown.



4:36 p.m. Protesters claim a man was pepper sprayed by police during a skirmish outside Chase Bank.



4:33 p.m. Police are lining Southwest Sixth Avenue around the bank and Pioneer Square.



4:29 p.m. Mounted police and officers in riot gear clash with protesters outside Chase Bank in downtown.



4:20 p.m. TriMet announces again announces green and yellow MAX lines are closed because of the protest.



4:14 p.m. Mounted police and officers in riot gear have surrounded the entrance to Chase Bank at Pioneer Square.



4:04 p.m. Mayor Sam Adams tweets that 34 "mostly peaceful" arrests have been made today.



4:03 p.m. Police say the demonstration has splintered into three groups: One at Chase Bank at Pioneer Square, another at Wells Fargo on Fifth Avenue and the last is headed to City Hall.



3:45 p.m. A small group of demonstrators has returned to the Wells Fargo Bank at Fifth and Salmon, where several protesters were arrested earlier today.



3:34 p.m. Police say a march has started southbound on Fifth Avenue, but a group is also staying at the Chase Bank at Pioneer Square.



3:26 p.m. AIR 12 video showed a person sitting on MAX tracks, blocking the train, near the Chase Bank at Pioneer Square. The person moved after speaking with police. It's unclear whether officers took enforcement action.



3:21 p.m. A crowd has gathered outside a Chase Bank branch across from Pioneer Courthouse Square.



2:51 p.m. Police say the protesters are arriving in Pioneer Courthouse Square after gathering outside a Bank of America branch near the waterfront.



2:19 p.m. TriMet announces green and yellow MAX trains have resumed service on Fifth and Sixth avenues. Buses are also running in the area.



2:09 p.m. FOX 12's Natalie Brand reports from outside the Bank of America branch on Morrison Street: "(The protesters) don't appear to be going anywhere soon."



2:03 p.m. Police say the crowd of demonstrators at Waterfront Park appears to be splintering off. Some are walking back toward the Bank of America branch on Morrison Street.



2 p.m. Jamie Wilson reports the mood of the crowd at the Bank of America branch is festive.



1:56 p.m. Some protesters remain at a Bank of America branch at Second Avenue and Morrison Street. The others are at Waterfront Park.



1:49 p.m. The marchers are near the waterfront, along Naito Parkway. The demonstrators are staying on the sidewalk.



1:40 p.m. Traffic on Second Avenue is being diverted on to Morrison Street.



1:35 p.m. "Today has gone, for us, really well," says polices spokesman Lt. Robert King. "We've been at this for a month and I think we've become increasingly proficient at managing these large-scale events."

1:31 p.m. Eight to 10 protesters are sitting in front of the doors to the Bank of America Financial Center. They are surrounded by a crowd of demonstrators.



1:20 p.m. The march has splintered into several groups. Nicole Doll reports seeing police in riot gear arriving at Fifth and Alder.



1:11 p.m. FOX 12's Jamie Wilson reports seeing Vancouver police assisting Portland officers. A large group of demonstrators is gathered at Sixth Avenue and Morrison Street.



1:13 p.m. Fourth Avenue reopens.



1:01 p.m. Police say the marchers are headed north on Sixth Avenue and are crossing Morrison Street.



12:59 p.m. Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Unger says they are not closing branches, but do have security in place. Meanwhile, police have closed Fourth Avenue and Salmon Street.



12:46 p.m. Portland Police Bureau spokesman Lt. Robert King says as many as 10 people were arrested for trespassing inside the downtown Wells Fargo building.



12:45 p.m. TriMet says green and yellow MAX trains are stopped along the downtown transit mall and buses are experiencing some delays. Meanwhile, the marchers are heading north on Sixth Avenue.



12:32 p.m. Police in riot gear are surrounding the Bank of America branch at Fifth Avenue and Main Street to prevent protesters from getting inside.



12:25 p.m. FOX 12's Nicole Doll reports a Bank of America branch on Main Street has posted a sign saying, "Due to circumstances out of our control, we are currently closed."



12:19 p.m. Portland police say they're making arrests inside the Wells Fargo Bank at Fifth and Salmon Street.



12:09 p.m. The group has marched to the Standard Insurance Center, which houses a Wells Fargo Bank, at Fifth Avenue and Salmon Street.



12:01 p.m. The protesters have paused outside Pioneer Place Mall.



11:48 Police say they arrested 25 people on the east side of the Steel Bridge for disorderly conduct.



11:47 The protesters are winding through downtown Portland and are near Fifth Avenue and Oak Street.



11:25 a.m. After holding a rally at Waterfront Park, the protesters are marching toward downtown banks. Their destination isn't known.



10:56 a.m. Portland police issued a reminder to marchers in a tweet: "Do not interfere with police actions. You may be arrested."



10:34 a.m. Security is patrolling the sidewalks outside the Bank of America tower. N17 protesters are expected to try to disrupt business as usual at downtown banks today.



10:15 a.m. The rally is under way at Waterfront Park. More than a dozen arrests were made on the Steel Bridge, which has now reopened to all traffic following the non-violent protest.

9:51 a.m. Marchers made their way across the river and arrived at Waterfront Park, where a 10 a.m. rally is planned. Portland police described the morning's arrests as peaceful.



9:18 a.m. The Steel Bridge has reopened to TriMet traffic. Meanwhile, the protesters have started to head for the lower pedestrian deck of the bridge in order to cross.

9:08 a.m.. The protesters have turned away from the Steel Bridge and they're on the move. Police warned the last remaining protesters to clear out because the bridge would soon open to vehicle traffic.

8:59 a.m. Portland police continue to make peaceful arrests of those sitting on the Steel Bridge on-ramp.

8:51 a.m. Protester Angus McGuire says the group plans to move on eventually, calling it an "indefinite standoff."

8:37 a.m. Several people were led away from the crowd by police. The police bureau's Twitter account says peaceful arrests are being made of those who are sitting on the bridge.

8:31 a.m. Protesters marched toward the Steel Bridge, but stopped once they reached the line of police officers. Many of them sat down on the Steel Bridge on-ramp.

8:28 a.m. Hundreds of protesters have started to march toward the Steel Bridge.

8:05 a.m. About 150 people have gathered at the east end of Steel Bridge. A protester tells FOX 12 that a small group still plans to risk arrest and march across the Steel Bridge, despite police keeping the bridge closed.

7:51 a.m. An N17 activist says protesters will start on the east side, make their way across the river and hold a rally at Waterfront Park. Later today, they'll attempt to stop business as usual at downtown banks through "peaceful, non-violent civil disobedience."

7:41 a.m. Protesters are gathering at a green space next to the Rose Quarter Transit Station.

4:18 a.m. Portland police announce the Steel Bridge will be closed to cars, bicyclists and pedestrians due to concerns about Occupy Portland's N17 protest.

