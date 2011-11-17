Bend man convicted of murdering wife gets life - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend man convicted of murdering wife gets life

By The Associated Press
BEND, OR (AP) -

A Bend man convicted of murdering his wife says he disposed of her body in a river because she wanted to be with her friends the fish.

The Bulletin reports that 47-year-old Steven Blaylock was sentenced Thursday in Bend to life in prison.

Lori "Woody" Blaylock, a respiratory therapist, disappeared more than a year ago. Her body has not been found.

Just before sentence was imposed, Blaylock said his wife had told him that when she died, she would like her body to be blasted into space or buried at sea -- but barring that she "would rather be with my friends the fish."

Upon hearing that, the victim's sister left the courtroom, shouting, `You make me sick."

Judge Michael Adler termed Blaylock's story "bizarre."

   (Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

