Portland police release list of those arrested during N17 protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police say they made 49 arrests during N17 protests throughout the city on Thursday.

Fifteen were arrested during a demonstration inside and outside the Chase Bank branch, located at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Downtown Portland:

41-year-old Steven Eugene Daily
20-year-old Elizabeth Evon Nichols
19-year-old Lara Victoria Baskin
19-year-old Angel Damien Camacho-Mireles
24-year-old Theon Matthew Weber
24-year-old Evan Johnson
22-year-old Anthony Hurley
22-year-old Daniel Kenneth Wallace
36-year-old Jessie Timothy Baumhauer
21-year-old James Robert Tudor
15-year-old male
40-year-old Troy Thompson
31-year-old Eli Franklin Richey
30-year-old Jay Eric Yungerman
22-year-old Nicholas Stephens

Twenty-five arrests were made on the Steel Bridge during the morning rush-hour. The following people were given criminal citations to appear in court:

39-year-old Heather Anne Conroy
59-year-old William Kelsey
62- year-old William Magorian
35-year-old Tessa Brooks
68-year-old Johanna Brenner
68-year-old Joye Camacho
57-year-old Madelyn Elder
33-year-old Maro Sevastopoulos
58-year-old Lorene Scheer
26-year-old Katie Coomber-Bernard
37-year-old Elizabeth Elwood
54-year-old Elizabeth Campos
60-year-old Timothy Flanagan
67-year-old Michael Colvin
62-year-old James Partridge
68-year-old Peter Parks
50-year-old Craig Mahaffy
66-year-old Kent Sprang
56-year-old Robert Rossi
20-year-old Eduardo Rocha
42-year-old Troy Geary
33-year-old Aaron Giesa
47-year-old Nathan Bennet
30-year-old Steven Gilliam Jr.
42-year-old Samuel Davila

There were also nine arrests made at a Wells Fargo building, located at 900 Southwest 5th Avenue. The following people will face a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing, police say:

36-year-old Nathaniel Holder
24-year-old Jacob Dacks
34-year-old Adam Carpinelli
28-year-old Erik Ray Olson
32-year-old Craig Taylor Hennecke
33-year-old Eliana Machuca
30-year-old Kari Koch
31-year-old Abigail Singer
27-year-old Samantha Easton Roberts

