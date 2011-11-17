Portland police release list of those arrested during N17 protests

Portland police say they made 49 arrests during N17 protests throughout the city on Thursday.

Fifteen were arrested during a demonstration inside and outside the Chase Bank branch, located at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Downtown Portland:

41-year-old Steven Eugene Daily

20-year-old Elizabeth Evon Nichols

19-year-old Lara Victoria Baskin

19-year-old Angel Damien Camacho-Mireles

24-year-old Theon Matthew Weber

24-year-old Evan Johnson

22-year-old Anthony Hurley

22-year-old Daniel Kenneth Wallace

36-year-old Jessie Timothy Baumhauer

21-year-old James Robert Tudor

15-year-old male

40-year-old Troy Thompson

31-year-old Eli Franklin Richey

30-year-old Jay Eric Yungerman

22-year-old Nicholas Stephens



Twenty-five arrests were made on the Steel Bridge during the morning rush-hour. The following people were given criminal citations to appear in court:

39-year-old Heather Anne Conroy

59-year-old William Kelsey

62- year-old William Magorian

35-year-old Tessa Brooks

68-year-old Johanna Brenner

68-year-old Joye Camacho

57-year-old Madelyn Elder

33-year-old Maro Sevastopoulos

58-year-old Lorene Scheer

26-year-old Katie Coomber-Bernard

37-year-old Elizabeth Elwood

54-year-old Elizabeth Campos

60-year-old Timothy Flanagan

67-year-old Michael Colvin

62-year-old James Partridge

68-year-old Peter Parks

50-year-old Craig Mahaffy

66-year-old Kent Sprang

56-year-old Robert Rossi

20-year-old Eduardo Rocha

42-year-old Troy Geary

33-year-old Aaron Giesa

47-year-old Nathan Bennet

30-year-old Steven Gilliam Jr.

42-year-old Samuel Davila



There were also nine arrests made at a Wells Fargo building, located at 900 Southwest 5th Avenue. The following people will face a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing, police say:



36-year-old Nathaniel Holder

24-year-old Jacob Dacks

34-year-old Adam Carpinelli

28-year-old Erik Ray Olson

32-year-old Craig Taylor Hennecke

33-year-old Eliana Machuca

30-year-old Kari Koch

31-year-old Abigail Singer

27-year-old Samantha Easton Roberts



