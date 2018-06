Do you want to experience some real road rage?



The Monster X Tour is in Portland this weekend for two monster truck shows.



Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum both Friday and Saturday.



Tickets can be purchased online or at Safeway/TicketsWest outlets.



For more information, visit monstertruckent.com.



Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.