Oregon Zoo cares for orphaned cougar cubs

Three orphaned cougar cubs are receiving some much-needed, tender loving care thanks to the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo temporarily adopted the male 10-week-old cubs after they were found in Washington. Zoo workers said the cubs' mother had been illegally shot by a hunter.

SLIDESHOW: Zoo adopts cougar cubs



A hunter rescued the first cub and turned him over to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Workers then used a Karelian bear dog to locate the cougars' den, where the second cub was found.

They set traps in hopes of catching the third cub but after days without any luck, a biologist opted for chirping noises. Wildlife experts said mother cougars often communicate with their young with bird-like sounds. Workers said they found the third cub when he chirped back.

Thanks to the care of the Oregon Zoo, the cubs are doing well. Each has gained two pounds and it's expected that they will be ready to be sent to their permanent homes next week.

Zoo workers said the first two cubs to be rescued will not be separated, since they developed a strong bond. They will be sent to Nashville, TN, while their brother will go to Houston, TX.

