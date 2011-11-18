FOX 12, Fred Meyer food drive generates thousands of meals - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12, Fred Meyer food drive generates thousands of meals

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

FOX 12 and Fred Meyer teamed up this week to help feed local families during the holiday season.

The results are now in and the Oregon Food Bank collected 6,564 pounds of food, which will provide about 5,000 meals.

Although the food drive is over, you can still make a difference by heading to the food bank's website.

