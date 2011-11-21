Items found in toddler search to be analyzed

Police searching a wooded Kirkland park for a missing toddler have found several items of interest that are being analyzed further.



It's unclear yet whether those items are related to the case of missing 2-year-old Sky Metalwala. Officials say lab analysis will show if they are related to the case.



Bellevue police spokeswoman Carla Iafrate told KOMO-TV (http://bit.ly/rtg9Wy) that crime scene investigators uncovered several items of interest during a search of Watershed Park in Kirkland Saturday.



Officers combed through the park and other areas because of information gleaned from tips gathered since Friday. That's when police shared new pictures of the boy and his mother.



The boy's mother, Julia Biryukova, says the toddler disappeared two weeks ago in Bellevue.



(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

