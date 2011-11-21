Items found in toddler search to be analyzed - KPTV - FOX 12

Items found in toddler search to be analyzed

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KIRKLAND, WA (AP) -

Police searching a wooded Kirkland park for a missing toddler have found several items of interest that are being analyzed further.

It's unclear yet whether those items are related to the case of missing 2-year-old Sky Metalwala. Officials say lab analysis will show if they are related to the case.

Bellevue police spokeswoman Carla Iafrate told KOMO-TV (http://bit.ly/rtg9Wy) that crime scene investigators uncovered several items of interest during a search of Watershed Park in Kirkland Saturday.

Officers combed through the park and other areas because of information gleaned from tips gathered since Friday. That's when police shared new pictures of the boy and his mother.

The boy's mother, Julia Biryukova, says the toddler disappeared two weeks ago in Bellevue.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.