Bill Gates testifies in billion dollar case

Microsoft founder Bill Gates was first to testify today in the $1 billion antitrust trial filed by the maker of WordPerfect software.

The suit accuses Microsoft of misleading the company into thinking WordPerfect would be supported in the Windows 95 operating system.

Gates testified last minute glitches in WordPerfect forced Microsoft to dump support fearing WordPerfect would cause computers to crash. Gates also added they felt Microsoft's own Word writing program was better.



The makers of WordPerfect, Utah based Novell says being excluded resulted in a $1.2 billion loss and Novell was forced to sell off WordPerfect.

The federal trial is taking place in Salt Lake City this week.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.