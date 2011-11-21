Ore. Supreme Court declines to block execution

The Oregon Supreme Court has declined to block the execution of twice-convicted murderer Gary Haugen, ending the last remaining legal challenge to Oregon's first execution in 14 years.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday on a request filed by the Oregon Capital Resource Center, which opposes the death penalty. Haugen has disregarded his lawyer's advice and waived his remaining appeals. He can cancel the Dec. 6 execution if he decides to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Death penalty opponents had argued that a trial-court judge improperly ignored a psychologist's report suggesting Haugen may be incompetent. They also argued that one of Haugen's current lawyers has a conflict of interest because he represented Haugen at trial.

Haugen was sentenced to death for the 2003 murder of a fellow inmate.

A Marion County judge signed his death warrant earlier this week.



