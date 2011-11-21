Ore. Supreme Court declines to block execution - KPTV - FOX 12

Ore. Supreme Court declines to block execution

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
SALEM, OR (KPTV/AP) -

The Oregon Supreme Court has declined to block the execution of twice-convicted murderer Gary Haugen, ending the last remaining legal challenge to Oregon's first execution in 14 years.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday on a request filed by the Oregon Capital Resource Center, which opposes the death penalty. Haugen has disregarded his lawyer's advice and waived his remaining appeals. He can cancel the Dec. 6 execution if he decides to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Death penalty opponents had argued that a trial-court judge improperly ignored a psychologist's report suggesting Haugen may be incompetent. They also argued that one of Haugen's current lawyers has a conflict of interest because he represented Haugen at trial.

Haugen was sentenced to death for the 2003 murder of a fellow inmate.

A Marion County judge signed his death warrant earlier this week.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.