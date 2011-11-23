Joe V is learning about "Wishing on a WOD" a special fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish foundation. The event is hosted by Beaverton Crossfit. Particpiants will gather pledges and see how many times they can complete a "Workout of the Day" (WOD) within 30 minutes. Last year, the event raised $15,000, enough money to pay for three "wishes" for local children.

Here is event info from the Beaverton Crossfit website:

Join Beaverton CrossFit December 10th for a day of individual workouts to raise money for the incredible Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Oregon. ...

Pledge your way through fun and challenging CrossFit activities while making money to grant wishes for local children with life threatening medical conditions.

Call Mike at (503) 341-4446 to register now, sign up at the gym or log into Mindbody!

Pledge sheets available today!

Times for the event start at:

7:30 & 8:15 am for Adults

9:00 am for 12 & Under

9:30 am for 13-17 Youth.

A great way to give back to a wonderful organization! Join us today!

If you have any questions email Melissa at mgriffin@beavertoncrossfit.com.