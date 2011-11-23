Coroner IDs Vancouver man killed in Las Vegas shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Coroner IDs Vancouver man killed in Las Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Clark County coroner's office is identifying a man fatally shot by a police officer following a chase southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

Authorities say 38-year-old Isaac Herrera Lucero of Vancouver, Wash., died at the scene about 11 p.m. Monday. The incident happened on East Karen Avenue, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Police say gang crime detectives were in the area when they saw a man acting suspiciously. They tried to stop him, but he ran off and a shooting ensued.

Police recovered a gun next to Lucero's body that they believe belonged to him.

The officer is on paid administrative leave and has not yet been identified.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.