Coroner IDs Vancouver man killed in Las Vegas shooting

The Clark County coroner's office is identifying a man fatally shot by a police officer following a chase southeast of downtown Las Vegas.



Authorities say 38-year-old Isaac Herrera Lucero of Vancouver, Wash., died at the scene about 11 p.m. Monday. The incident happened on East Karen Avenue, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.



Police say gang crime detectives were in the area when they saw a man acting suspiciously. They tried to stop him, but he ran off and a shooting ensued.



Police recovered a gun next to Lucero's body that they believe belonged to him.



The officer is on paid administrative leave and has not yet been identified.



