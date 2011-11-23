UO President Lariviere's contract won't be renewed

Richard Lariviere's short tenure as president of the University of Oregon is coming to a close following a rocky relationship with the governor and the State Board of Higher Education.



Lariviere sent an email to faculty and students Tuesday night saying he was told his contract will not be renewed after it expires at the end of June. He said he was given the choice to resign or finish out his contract and he is "weighing those options."



As the Oregon University System sought more autonomy from the Legislature this year, Lariviere rankled some on the board with a proposal for the UO to be governed and funded independently of the other universities. Gov. John Kitzhaber shot down that proposal in March, telling Lariviere to bring it up later.



In June, the higher education board extended Lariviere's contract by one year but attached new conditions that indicated the board wanted him to be more of a team player.



"This turn of events is a result of the ongoing difference of opinion over the future of the UO," Lariviere wrote in his email to students and staff. "But meaningful change often turns on uncomfortable moments, and it is my hope that I will be leaving the university well-positioned to take advantage of ongoing reforms to our state's system of public universities."



Lariviere has until Monday to decide whether to resign or accept the termination of his contract on July 1, UO spokesman Jim Barlow said. Lariviere was unavailable for an interview, Barlow said.



Before becoming the UO's 16th president in 2009, Lariviere was the provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.



He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in the History of Religions, and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in Asian Studies.



Previously, Lariviere was dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas from 1999 to 2006. He also was an adviser to numerous corporations.

