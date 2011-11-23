Apparent murder-suicide leaves 4 orphans in southern OR

Authorities say that an apparent murder-suicide in Southern Oregon has left four children orphans.



Officers identify the dead as 30-year-old Makiala Lynn Upton and her husband, 36-year-old Dewayne Garrett Upton of Shady Cove.



The Medford Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/tjIrNo ) that she was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday in their home, and a SWAT team found her husband's body near the Rogue River with a small-caliber handgun nearby. The sheriff's office says he's believed to have shot himself.



The sheriff's office says the children were staying with relatives and are safe. Their ages were not immediately available.



Neighbors and colleagues say he worked as a machine shop foreman in White City and was a U.S. Army veteran who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



