40 years later, skyjacker's identity a mystery

SEATTLE (AP) -
It's been a rich year for students of D.B. Cooper, the mysterious
skyjacker who vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 wearing a business
suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in ransom money 40 years ago
Thursday.
An Oklahoma woman came forward to say Cooper may
have been her uncle, now deceased. A new book publicized several
theories, including one that Cooper was a transgendered mechanic and
pilot from Washington state. A team that includes a paleontologist from
Seattle's Burke Museum released new findings this month that particles
of pure titanium found in the hijacker's clip-on tie suggest he worked
in the chemical industry or at a company that manufactured titanium - a
discovery that could narrow the field of possible suspects from millions
of people to just hundreds.
Nevertheless, no one's been able to solve the puzzle, or even determine whether Cooper survived his infamous jump.
"This case is a testament in a way to our enduring
fascination with both a good mystery and a sense of wonderment - mystery
because we still don't know who this guy was, and wonderment that a guy
could do something this bold - or stupid," says Geoffrey Gray, whose
book, "Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B. Cooper," came out in August.
On Nov. 24, 1971, the night before Thanksgiving, a
man described as being in his mid-40s with dark sunglasses and an olive
complexion boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines flight from Portland to
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He bought his $20 ticket under the
name "Dan Cooper," but an early wire-service report misidentified him
as "D.B. Cooper," and the name stuck.
He sat in the back of the plane and handed a note
to a flight attendant. She was so busy she didn't read it until after
takeoff: "Miss, I have a bomb and would like you to sit by me."
He opened his briefcase, displaying a couple of red
cylinders, wires and a battery, and demanded $200,000 in cash plus four
parachutes. His demands were granted at Sea-Tac, where he released the
36 passengers and two of the flight attendants. The plane took off again
at his direction, heading slowly to Reno, Nev., at the low height of
10,000 feet. Somewhere, apparently over southwestern Washington, Cooper
lowered the aircraft's rear stairs and dove into a freezing rainstorm - a
jump so daring that even some of the police who scoured the area
reportedly said they hoped he got away.
No sign of Cooper has ever emerged, but a boy
digging on a Columbia River beach in 1980 found three bundles of
weathered $20 bills - Cooper's cash, according to the serial numbers.
A few events are planned for Saturday to mark the anniversary, including a Cooper symposium (http://huntfordbcooper.com/
) at a Portland, Ore., hotel, where sleuths will present their latest
findings and theories - and serve as jurists for a Cooper-themed poetry
contest.
Carol Abraczinskas, a scientific illustrator at the
University of Chicago, said she plans to present the results of her
three-year study of the French comic "Dan Cooper," a series about a test
pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force which may have been the source of
the hijacker's pseudonym.
In one issue from 1963, she noted, the character
boards an airliner wearing a dark suit and a mask over his eyes and sits
in the back of the plane. He demands to be given a briefcase that's in
the cockpit, and then, wearing a military parachute, he jumps out of the
plane - over a wooded area, at night, in the rain.
"I'm looking at this as, are these comics a possible blueprint for the hijacker?" Abraczinskas says.
The cartoon was published in French Canada and in
Europe and was never translated into English. That raises questions
about whether the hijacker was a francophone, she said.
Also among those planning to attend is Marla Cooper
of Oklahoma City, who disclosed this year that she had provided a tip
to the FBI about her deceased uncle. Relying on childhood memories, she
recalled that her uncle Lynn Doyle Cooper had arrived at a family home
in Oregon with serious injuries and that she overheard him talking about
the hijacking.
Cooper says she's optimistic the FBI will be able
to match her uncle's fingerprints to those involved in the case. The
agency has said DNA testing did not match samples on the hijacker's
necktie, but that the finding did not necessarily rule out the lead.
"It looks rather promising that this case could very well be solved in the next few months," Marla Cooper said.
Other Cooper enthusiasts aren't so sure. Agents
discovered numerous partial fingerprints on an in-flight magazine, but
it's unknown if any of those was Cooper's. He appeared to be careful not
to leave fingerprints and demanded the flight attendant return the bomb
note he had given her.
Partial DNA samples were recovered from the plane,
including on the clip-on tie that was left on the hijacker's seat, but
no one knows if the samples came from Cooper. The items that might have
provided a definite DNA profile - the eight filter-tipped cigarette
butts he chain-smoked during the flight - apparently went missing while
in FBI storage in Las Vegas.
Many people, including Ralph Himmelsbach, the FBI's
lead agent on the case until his retirement in 1980, believed Cooper
could not have survived. The temperature at 10,000 feet was 7 below
zero, not including the minus-70 wind chill, and even if he survived the
jump, he probably landed in the Columbia River or in rugged, wooded
mountains at the onset of winter with no outdoor gear.
Tom Kaye, a paleontologist at the University of
Washington's Burke Museum, said his presentation at the symposium will
suggest Cooper lived. The three bundles of money that were found on the
Columbia River beach at Tena Bar were about 20 miles east - that is,
upstream - of what Kaye believes was the plane's flight path. If that's
so, the bundles couldn't have gotten there "without mechanical or human
intervention," he said.
That the bundles of money were found together
suggests they didn't wash down to that spot from a tributary upstream,
as others have suggested, he argues.
With the FBI's blessing, Kaye's team (http://www.citizensleuths.com
) tested the tie and discovered the microscopic slivers of pure
titanium. At the time, he said, titanium was much rarer than it is
today. Titanium alloys were used in aircraft parts, but pure titanium
was found only at companies that made pure titanium or at chemical
companies which used it because of its corrosion resistance.
Of course, that doesn't mean the hijacker worked at
one of those companies. He could have purchased the tie at a thrift
shop just before the flight.
Following the symposium, some participants plan to
head 39 miles north to a familiar stomping ground - the Ariel Store and
Tavern in Ariel, Wash., in the heart of Cooper country. The store, which
has hosted an annual Cooper celebration for 22 years, has a replica of
the chute Cooper used hanging from its ceiling. It also has the sign
from the aft stairwell warning not to open it during flight; the sign
ripped off when Cooper opened the door and was found by a hunter many
years later.
Bryan Woodruff, the 52-year-old son of the owner,
said that a week before the 20th anniversary, a man stopped in the store
and looked around. He was a dead ringer for the FBI's composite sketch
of the suspect.
"There were 7 or 8 of us sitting there, and this
guy come in and got a pop and a candy bar," Woodruff recalled. "The guy
said he was travelling from Portland to Seattle for business, but why
would he come out 10 miles from the highway to get a pop and a candy
bar? We just all sit here going, wow, was that him?"
The man hasn't been back since.