Pet food donations ruined by storm water

Volunteers at a local pet food donation center are asking for the public's help after rain water ruined dozens of bags of food.

Director Larry Chusid walked into The Pongo Fund warehouse Tuesday to find water leaking through the roof. He didn't think it was that big of a deal until he realized it had saturated a huge stack of pet food bags, completely destroying the kibble inside.

Pongo had just received a new load of donated food, but with this water damage, Chusid says they've lost thousands of dollars worth of it.

In just a few short years, The Pongo Fund has fed nearly 42,000 animals in need, and now Larry Chusid is hoping people in the Portland area will step up to help them recover from this loss.

"The generosity of the community is going to help us get through this obstacle," said Chusid. "And in turn, getting us through this will help us help thousands more families get through the holidays."

If you'd like to help, Chusid says they prefer cash donations over bags of food because they can get great deals on bulk orders.

For more information, visit thepongofund.org.

