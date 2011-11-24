TriMet bus driver helps rescue toddler at NE Portland intersection

A TriMet bus driver stopped just in time, helping in the rescue of a 2-year-old girl who wandered into the middle of a busy Portland intersection Tuesday.



At Northeast 82nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street, Richard Silverman halted his bus just before the girl darted in front of it. Silverman then used the bus to protect the girl from oncoming traffic.



Prior to reaching the intersection, Silverman was behind the wheel of his Line 72 bus, heading north on 82nd in rainy conditions. He described seeing "a little pink thing" dash across the lane and he soon realized it was a small girl in pink pajamas and rain boots who ran into the busy street.



Silverman said he immediately stopped and angled the bus to block traffic from hitting the girl. A passenger on the bus then scooped up the toddler and took her to safety while Silverman called dispatch.



The girl's mother soon arrived at the scene, crying tears of relief. She said the first floor of their apartment flooded, and as the family was moving upstairs, her daughter slipped away.



Silverman, who has been a TriMet driver for 15 years, said it was a happy reunion.



"It was great. Mom was definitely happy to see the little one. You could tell she was really wrung out by the whole ordeal. I've seen a lot of things on the bus, I've never seen a little one running out on her own out on 82nd," he said.



Silverman said he was overwhelmed by all the media attention since the rescue. He said he was just glad for a happy ending.



Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.