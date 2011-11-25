Albany woman killed in Thanksgiving I-5 crash

Oregon State Police say the driver killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Albany was not wearing a seatbelt.



Police say 37-year-old Tracy Eilene Davis of Albany was ejected as her SUV rolled. She died Thanksgiving afternoon at the scene.



Two passengers in a car rear-ended by the SUV wore seatbelts and were not injured.



The crash happened about four miles south of the Highway 34 interchange. Northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked for about two hours.



