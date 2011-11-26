Ducks top Beavers 49-21 in Civil War, advance to Pac-12 title game

LaMichael James ran for 142 yards before leaving with what appeared to be a left elbow injury, and No. 9 Oregon beat Oregon State 49-21 Saturday to clinch the Pac-12 North and a spot in the conference's first championship game.

The Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will host UCLA on Friday night with a chance to win their third straight conference title and a spot in the Rose Bowl.

The Beavers (3-9, 3-6) aren't going to a bowl game for the second straight season.

James, who went into the 115th Civil War as the nation's top rusher with an average of 142.78 yards per game, was hurt midway through the third when he was hit by Oregon State linebacker Tony Wilson.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.