Ducks top Beavers 49-21 in Civil War - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks top Beavers 49-21 in Civil War, advance to Pac-12 title game

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
EUGENE, OR (KPTV/AP) -

LaMichael James ran for 142 yards before leaving with what appeared to be a left elbow injury, and No. 9 Oregon beat Oregon State 49-21 Saturday to clinch the Pac-12 North and a spot in the conference's first championship game.

The Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will host UCLA on Friday night with a chance to win their third straight conference title and a spot in the Rose Bowl.

The Beavers (3-9, 3-6) aren't going to a bowl game for the second straight season.

James, who went into the 115th Civil War as the nation's top rusher with an average of 142.78 yards per game, was hurt midway through the third when he was hit by Oregon State linebacker Tony Wilson.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.