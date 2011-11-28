Salem police search for two men after armed robbery at deli - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police search for two men after armed robbery at deli

Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at a deli. Officers say two men walked into De De's Deli on Devonshire Ave NE around 10 p.m. Saturday, carrying a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun.

Police say the men cleaned out the register, before fleeing on foot. Investigators think the men also had a getaway car standing by. No one was hurt.

The first suspect is described as a white man, with a thin, small build, about 5'11" tall and wearing all black clothing. The second man is also described as white, with a medium build. He was about 6'4" tall and wearing tan pants and a white shirt. Both men were wearing black ski masks.

Contact Salem police if you have any information on this case.

