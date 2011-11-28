Robber armed with knife steals cash from SE Portland deli

Portland police are looking for a man who robbed a deli in Southeast Portland.

Officers were called to Sam's Deli on Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a thief robbed a clerk at knife point.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30's.

He's about 5'10" and has a medium build and dark hair.

Investigators say the thief was wearing a red stocking cap and red sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Portland Police.

