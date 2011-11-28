Marine from Salem killed in Afghanistan

A Salem Marine died while fighting in Afghanistan over Thanksgiving weekend.



Cpl. Adam Buyes, a former student at Salem's McKay High School, was 21 years old.



A brief statement from the Department of Defense says Buyes was killed Saturday while conducting combat operations in the Helmand province in Afghanistan.



He was assigned to the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan.



Department of Defense officials say the incident is still under investigation.



Buyes attended McKay High School in Salem, according to his Facebook page.