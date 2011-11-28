QB Ryan Katz leaves Beavers - KPTV - FOX 12

QB Ryan Katz leaves Beavers

By The Associated Press

Oregon State backup quarterback Ryan Katz was granted his release Sunday.

Katz, who was projected as the starter this past season but lost the job to redshirt freshman Sean Mannion, still has a year of eligibility left.

He is on schedule to graduate from Oregon State with a degree in business finance in March. As a result, he will be eligible to play in 2012 for any program outside the Pac-12 on the condition that he enrolls for post-graduate studies.

Known for his strong arm, Katz played in 18 games for Oregon State, including 14 starts. He has thrown for 19 touchdowns.


