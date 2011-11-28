Cold case investigators looking for mystery woman who gave fake name

Portland police cold case investigators are looking for a woman who they say is vital to solving a 1995 unsolved murder.

Detectives say St. Helens businessman Bing Joe was shot to death in a Chinese social club in Portland's Old Town in September 1995.

Police say four Asian men were robbing the club when one of the men shot Joe fatally in the chest.

Police need to talk to a woman who was a witness in the case. Investigators say she gave a false name and fabricated other personal information.

Detectives say they have checked all public records and databases and the name the woman gave officers does not exist.

They say she is a "critical" witness with information that could help solve the case.

In 1995, she told officers her name was Melanie Elizabeth Gordon. Police say she is a black female. She also gave police a false date of birth -- May 29, 1958 -- and listed her address as The Joyce Hotel, room No. 212.

Police believe it is likely she had a warrant out for her arrest at the time and that's why she gave police false information.

Investigators need to speak with her or someone who may know the true identity of "Melanie Elizabeth Gordon."

Anyone with information about the woman should call Detective Jim Lawrence at 503-823-0867.

Police say Joe, 61, was a regular patron of the Bing Kung Tong -- a Chinese social club at 20 NW Fourth St.

It was about 1:20 a.m., police say, and eight people were playing pinnacle and pai gow, a Chinese poker game, when four young men arrived at the door of the club.

Investigators say someone in the club first buzzed in two young men -- the patron either recognized them or thought they weren't a threat. The two men started playing cards.

A short time later, two more men arrived with backpacks. The second two men pulled guns out of the backpacks. They ordered the patrons to the ground and said they were going to rob them. One of the men shot Joe after witnesses said he told them to, "Leave me alone."

Investigators say Joe died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

