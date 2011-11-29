OSU fraternity accused of stealing Christmas tree

Corvallis police arrested five Oregon State University fraternity members caught cutting down a Christmas tree.



Patrol officers noticed men running and hiding Sunday night outside a Corvallis School District building, the Harding Center.



Sgt. Jef Van Arsdall told the Corvallis Gazette-Times the men admitted cutting down a 20-foot blue spruce and said they planned to use it as the Christmas tree at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.



They're facing criminal mischief charges.

The Harding Center houses a number of Corvallis School District programs, like the district's alternative high school.



