Michael Jackson's doctor gets maximum sentence

The doctor who was convicted in the overdose death of Michael Jackson was sentenced to the maximum four years in prison Tuesday in a finale to the tormented saga of the King of Pop.

Conrad Murray's sentence came after a six-week trial that presented the most detailed account yet of Jackson's final hours but left many questions about Murray's treatment of the superstar with an operating-room anesthetic as he battled chronic insomnia.



Jackson's death in June 2009 stunned the world, as did the ensuing investigation that led to Murray being charged in February 2010.



Murray told detectives he had been giving the singer nightly doses of propofol to help him sleep as he prepared for a series of

comeback concerts. Propofol is supposed to be used in hospital settings and has never been approved for sleep treatments, yet

Murray acknowledged giving it to Jackson then leaving the room on the day the singer died.



Murray declined to testify during his trial but did opt to participate in a documentary in which he said he didn't consider himself guilty of any crime and blamed Jackson for entrapping him into administering the propofol doses. His attorneys contended throughout the case that Jackson must have given himself the fatal dose when Murray left the singer's bedside.



