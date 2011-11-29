Is your name on the list of Oregon's most popular baby names? - KPTV - FOX 12

Is your name on the list of Oregon's most popular baby names?

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Jacob and Sophia were the most popular baby names in 2010 in both Oregon and Washington, according to figures from the state health departments.

Names like Logan, Alexander, Emma and Olivia also ranked highly in both states.

In Washington, Jacob has been the first choice for boys this decade in every year but three. Sophia has been one of the top four names since 2007. Figures released Tuesday by the department show 416 of the 44,247 boys born last year were named Jacob, and 474 of the 42,233 girls were named Sophia.

In Oregon, the Center for Health Statistics compiles a list of baby names from the birth certificates of babies born in the state each year.  The state's website also allows you to search your own name over the course of the last 50 years to see at what point it was at its popularity peak.

2010's 20 most popular baby names in Oregon:

BOYS GIRLS
1. Jacob 1. Sophia
2. Logan 2. Emma
3. Benjamin 2. Olivia
4. Mason 4. Isabella
4. Noah 5. Emily
6. Samuel 6. Abigail
7. Alexander 7. Ava
7. Ethan 8. Ella
9. William 9. Madison
10. Wyatt 10. Addison
11. Elijah 11. Samantha
12. Liam 12. Lily
13. Daniel 13. Elizabeth
13. David 14. Grace
15. James 15. Chloe
16. Gabriel 16. Mia
17. Jackson 16. Natalie
17. Michael 18. Alexis
19. Aiden 19. Evelyn
20. Isaac 19. Hannah

To search past lists of the top baby names in Oregon, visit the state's website.

2010's 20 most popular baby names in Washington:

BOYS GIRLS
1. Jacob 1. Sophia
2. Alexander 2. Olivia
3. Daniel 3. Isabella
4. William 4. Emma
5. Ethan 5. Ava
6. Logan 6. Abigail
7. Benjamin 7. Emily
8. Liam 8. Elizabeth
9. Elijah 9. Madison
10. Noah 10. Chloe
11. Mason 11. Ella
12. Jackson 12. Lily
13. Anthony 13. Natalie
14. Gabriel 14. Grace
15. Jayden 15. Mia
16. Aiden 16. Alexis
17. Andrew 17. Lillian
18. David 18. Addison
19. Samuel 19. Zoe
20. James 20. Evelyn

To search past lists of top baby names in Washington state, visit the state's website.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

