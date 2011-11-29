Is your name on the list of Oregon's most popular baby names?

Jacob and Sophia were the most popular baby names in 2010 in both Oregon and Washington, according to figures from the state health departments.
Names like Logan, Alexander, Emma and Olivia also ranked highly in both states.
In Washington, Jacob has been the first choice for boys this decade in every year but three. Sophia has been one of the top four names since 2007. Figures released Tuesday by the department show 416 of the 44,247 boys born last year were named Jacob, and 474 of the 42,233 girls were named Sophia.
In Oregon, the Center for Health Statistics compiles a list of baby names from the birth certificates of babies born in the state each year. The state's website also allows you to search your own name over the course of the last 50 years to see at what point it was at its popularity peak.
|BOYS
|GIRLS
|1. Jacob
|1. Sophia
|2. Logan
|2. Emma
|3. Benjamin
|2. Olivia
|4. Mason
|4. Isabella
|4. Noah
|5. Emily
|6. Samuel
|6. Abigail
|7. Alexander
|7. Ava
|7. Ethan
|8. Ella
|9. William
|9. Madison
|10. Wyatt
|10. Addison
|11. Elijah
|11. Samantha
|12. Liam
|12. Lily
|13. Daniel
|13. Elizabeth
|13. David
|14. Grace
|15. James
|15. Chloe
|16. Gabriel
|16. Mia
|17. Jackson
|16. Natalie
|17. Michael
|18. Alexis
|19. Aiden
|19. Evelyn
|20. Isaac
|19. Hannah
To search past lists of the top baby names in Oregon, visit the state's website.
|BOYS
|GIRLS
|1. Jacob
|1. Sophia
|2. Alexander
|2. Olivia
|3. Daniel
|3. Isabella
|4. William
|4. Emma
|5. Ethan
|5. Ava
|6. Logan
|6. Abigail
|7. Benjamin
|7. Emily
|8. Liam
|8. Elizabeth
|9. Elijah
|9. Madison
|10. Noah
|10. Chloe
|11. Mason
|11. Ella
|12. Jackson
|12. Lily
|13. Anthony
|13. Natalie
|14. Gabriel
|14. Grace
|15. Jayden
|15. Mia
|16. Aiden
|16. Alexis
|17. Andrew
|17. Lillian
|18. David
|18. Addison
|19. Samuel
|19. Zoe
|20. James
|20. Evelyn
To search past lists of top baby names in Washington state, visit the state's website.
Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Online Public File: