Family members arrested in 2003 Hood River death

Eight years after a Hood River man was found shot several times, his children and then-wife are being held in his death.

Hood River sheriff's deputies say Faustino Garcia's body was discovered Feb. 12, 2003, in a field adjacent to Hood River Middle School and near his home.

His then-wife, Rosario Munoz De Garcia, and children, Guadalupe Garcia and Jorge Garcia Munoz, reported him missing. The children were teens at the time of his death.

The arrests were made following an investigation that spanned eight years, deputies say.



The suspects are now facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. They are set to appear in Hood River Circuit Court on Wednesday.

