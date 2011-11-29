Powerball tickets will cost $2 starting next year - KPTV - FOX 12

Powerball tickets will cost $2 starting next year

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Lottery says the multistate Powerball game will cost double to play next year -- $2 -- and offer a minimum starting jackpot of $40 million, also double.

Among other changes, the Salem Statesman Journal reports: The prize for matching the five white-ball numbers will jump from $200,000 to $1 million. And the Match 5 prize coupled with the Power Play option will double from $1 million to $2 million.

Oregon Lottery Director Larry Niswender said the new rules improve the overall odds from 1 in 35 to 1 in 31.8.

The changes go into effect Jan. 15.

The paper said the game dates to 1992 and is offered in Oregon, 41 other states, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands. It's not in Alabama, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

