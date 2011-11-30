City estimates Occupy parks restoration at $85,850

Portland Parks and Recreation officials say it will cost about $85,850 to repair and restore two downtown parks that were the former home to Occupy Portland's encampment.

The preliminary estimate for Chapman and Lownsdale squares was announced this morning. It was the first possible price tag released since the demonstrators were booted Nov. 13.

During the occupation, Parks Commissioner Nick Fish released a cleanup estimate of about $19,000. Parks officials now say an additional $45,000 was needed to manage and clean up the squares.

SLIDESHOW: The eviction of Occupy Portland

RELATED: Occupy costs surpass $1 million in police overtime



Park workers also say there are no obvious signs of soil contamination following the six-week occupation. However, the encampment's long-term affect on the parks' trees is unknown.

A fund has been established by the Portland Parks Foundation to help fix the parks, and Umpqua Bank has donated $25,000. About 100 contractors have also given $8,000.



Occupy Portland supporters haven't yet responded to the city's estimate.



Earlier this week, some demonstrators announced plans to march to another park on Saturday and camp there, despite warnings from city officials that all laws will be enforced at the parks.

As for Chapman and Lownsdale squares, here's a breakdown of the city's cost estimate:

General park - repaint restroom interiors, exterior trim at Chapman and Lownsdale

$2,200.

$2,200. General park - steam clean surfaces - restroom interiors, benches, poles $3,000.

Park benches - replace 2 benches, repair 7 benches $16,500.

Bollards and chain - replace 5 bollards, one chain section $4,000.

Paths - power wash paths $1,600.

Restrooms - soda blast exteriors to remove graffiti $1,100.

Turf - rake to remove leaves and debris $600.

Turf - install erosion control $1,000.

Turf - winter - fill low areas, hydro mulch, lime, fertilize, seed, enzymes $8,100.

Turf - spring - fine grade, slice seed, top-dress $3,800.

Shrub beds - prune to correct damage, replace damaged plants, fertilize, mulch $4,000.

Trees - inspect, monitor TBD



Trees - place soil to cover exposed roots $750.

Restrooms - Chapman - clean sewer, inspect, repair as needed $600.

Restrooms - Chapman - repair sewer as needed (Potentially up to a $7,000) TBD

Restrooms - Chapman - tile and grout repair $700.

Restrooms - Chapman - re-install door, jamb, and frame $2,500.

Restrooms - refurbish octagonal windows includes frames, re-glaze $2,300.

Restroom - Lownsdale - remove/ replace 3 destroyed toilets, one pedestal sink, repair plumbing in walls, wall mounted braces, floor attachments. $28,000.

Restroom - Lownsdale - repair door lock $100.

Restroom - Lownsdale - tile and grout repairs $1,800.

Art - The Regional Arts & Culture Council to assess, recommend, implement repairs (cost paid by RACC) TBD

Memorials - RACC to assess, recommend, implement repairs (RACC cost)TBD

Fencing - temporary fencing $3,200.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

