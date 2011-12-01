Changes today for FOX 12's over-the-air viewers in The Dalles area

If you watch FOX 12 or PDX TV over the air in The Dalles area, please note that we'll be making changes on Thursday.

Channel 51, which carries KPTV / FOX 12, will be going digital and HD.

After the work is completed late in the day, you will need to rescan your TV to pick up the new signal.

Channel 22, which carries KPDX / PDX TV, will be increasing power.

Both stations will be off the air for most of the day Thursday because the transmitters are being replaced.

This change does not affect anyone watching us on cable or via satellite TV in that area, only over the air viewers and only in The Dalles area.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

