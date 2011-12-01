Timbers to unveil new jersey at special event

The Portland Timbers will unveil the team's new third jersey at special event next week at Jeld-Wen Field, the team announced.

According to the Timbers' front office, defender David Horst and midfielder Darlington Nagbe will be on hand to showcase the new jerseys for next season on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The event will be held in the KeyBank Club at Jeld-Wen Field, with doors opening for fans at 10:30 a.m., team officials said.

The Timbers will also be selling limited-edition, authentic third-jersey gift sets immediately after the unveiling at the Adidas Timbers Team Store at Jeld-Wen field, according to the team.

