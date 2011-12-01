Cold Case: Portland woman's body found near waterfall

The body of 20-year-old Angela Krueger was found in a pool near Dougan Falls in Skamania County on June 2, 1996.

"When I'm there at Dougan Falls, the beauty of being there is just wonderful. I feel close to her," said Candace Schupp, the victim's mother.



Portland police cold case detectives said a snorkeler spotted something shiny in the murky water of the Washougal River.



"He went down to find it and discovered an arm, the shape of a human," said retired homicide detective Kerry Taylor, who is reviewing the case.



Police said she did not drown, but was murdered. The cause of death was trauma. They believe she was killed elsewhere, then dumped.



"I still to this day dream, 'Mommy, Mommy, how can you help?' It's tough to have your little girl getting hurt and you can't help her," Schupp said.



Krueger's family sat down with FOX 12 recently. They said the murder still torments them, especially Krueger's daughter, Cassandra, who is now a teenager.



"So, maybe Cassie will have a little closure. She asks all the time, 'When is this going to be solved?'" said Krueger's sister, Jenny Krueger.



Taylor said Krueger was last seen three weeks before her body was found. She was working for a Portland escort service, according to detectives.

Police said the victim's boyfriend, Anthony Wohllaib, told them Krueger left their north Portland home with a client on May 11, 1996.

A police artist created a sketch from Wohllaib's description of the man. But the sketch yielded no viable leads.



Because the remains were found in the water, there is no forensic evidence to be re-tested.

Police say someone with information is their best chance at solving the 15-year-old case.

"It's pretty tough to keep that kind of act a secret for life," Taylor said.



Investigators believe there are witnesses who have information vital to the case. If you can help call Crimestoppers at 503-823-HELP (4357) or the Portland Police Cold Case Unit at 503-823-0400.

