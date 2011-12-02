Deputies seek help finding missing Hillsboro teen

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 13-year-old Hillsboro girl.

Dalia Mauro-Conteras was last seen on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, as she left for school, detectives said. The missing teen is an eighth grade student at Brown Middle School in Hillsboro, according to investigators.

Detectives said the missing girl was wearing a blue jacket, purple jeans and white shoes when she was last seen. A description provided by deputies described her as 4'6" tall, and weighing 95 pounds.

People with information regarding her possible whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Robert Rookhuyzen at 503-846-2673.

