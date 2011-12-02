Occupy Portland plans to camp at new park

Three weeks after being ousted from their downtown encampment, Occupy Portland supporters say they will again camp in a park.



But this time, the demonstrators say they'll only stay for two weeks and will draw upon volunteers and donations to help clean up.



In a letter to city officials on Friday, the protesters announced they will gather at the Salmon Springs Fountain at 2 p.m. Saturday and then march to a new park, which has not yet been selected.

Occupy Portland spokesman Jordan Ledoux says he expects 200 to 300 people to join the re-occupation with their tents and sleeping bags.

City Hall has since responded to the plans.

In a statement, Portland Mayor Sam Adams said the Occupy movement has brought important issues to light, but said "we simply cannot afford another encampment in our city."

"I would much rather spend our finite dollars on direct services to those in need, rather than patrolling and cleaning up after an encampment," he wrote.

Adams has directed Portland police to enforce all park rules in a peaceful manner, but he invited lawful demonstrations.



Earlier this week, Portland Parks and Recreation announced an estimate of $85,850 to restore Chapman and Lownsdale squares, the sites of the movement's former encampment.

The group says they want to reduce their physical impact and improve security at their new location.

"Occupy Portland would like to create a space that works for all, and learning from the experiences of our first camp, we hope to see in what ways the City believes these things can best be accomplished," the group wrote in the statement.



Occupy Portland established their downtown camp after a thousands-strong march in October. Attempts to expand to other parks have ended in arrests.



After several weeks of occupation, Adams evicted the protesters, saying that closing the camps would "put an end to safety, health and crime problems."

The parks remain closed off for restoration work.



Despite the mid-November eviction, Occupy Portland supporters have stayed visible in the city's core by protesting corporate banks and holding general assembly meetings in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Occupy Portland is a part of the Occupy Wall Street movement, which began in New York City to bring attention to issues of economic inequality.



