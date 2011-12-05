Oregon ZooLights - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon ZooLights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon ZooLights runs now through Sunday, Jan. 1.

More than a million lights transform the zoo into a winter wonderland filled with sculptures, forests of lighted trees and animal silhouettes.

For pricing information, visit oregonzoo.org/events/zoolights.

