Police talk to 300 people in Ashland slaying investigation - KPTV - FOX 12

Police talk to 300 people in Ashland slaying investigation

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
ASHLAND, OR (AP) -

Investigators have talked to about 300 people in the past three weeks in hopes of finding someone who saw something that will help find the killer who nearly decapitated a young grocery store clerk walking on a bike path through Ashland.

Police Chief Terry Holderness said Monday they want to speak to an unidentified jogger and a woman walking her dog on the bike path shortly before the slaying of 23-year-old David Grubbs. The two can be seen on a surveillance video from a nearby storage facility.

Holderness says it is looking less and less likely that playing violent online video games had anything to do with the slaying.

Grubbs did not use a keyboard to communicate with opponents, and players use aliases online.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.