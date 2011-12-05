Police talk to 300 people in Ashland slaying investigation

Investigators have talked to about 300 people in the past three weeks in hopes of finding someone who saw something that will help find the killer who nearly decapitated a young grocery store clerk walking on a bike path through Ashland.



Police Chief Terry Holderness said Monday they want to speak to an unidentified jogger and a woman walking her dog on the bike path shortly before the slaying of 23-year-old David Grubbs. The two can be seen on a surveillance video from a nearby storage facility.



Holderness says it is looking less and less likely that playing violent online video games had anything to do with the slaying.

Grubbs did not use a keyboard to communicate with opponents, and players use aliases online.



