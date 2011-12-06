Father of missing WA boy gets custody of sister

The father of a 2-year-old boy who disappeared in Bellevue has been awarded custody of his older sister, pending the removal of a protection order in the case.



The girl has been in state foster car since Sky Metalwala went missing Nov. 6. Sky's mother said he vanished when she left him alone in a car to walk to a gas station.



At the time, Sky's mother, Julia Biryukova, had custody of Sky and his 4-year-old sister. But KING-TV reports that Sky's father, Solomon Metalwala, was awarded custody of the girl at a hearing in Kent on Monday.



Metalwala attended the hearing. Biryukova did not. The couple has been in bitter divorce and custody proceedings since last year.



The court commissioner granted Biryukova visitation rights, under strict guidelines. Metalwala will gain custody once a restraining order that previously kept him away from the children is vacated.



