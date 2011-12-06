Hundreds mourn slain corrections officer

A nine-year-old girl is expected to be okay after she was hit by a pickup near Salem Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.More >
In 16 years, Social Security will have to cut benefits by 21% if lawmakers do nothing to cure the program's long-term funding shortfall.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after a crash involving a van and a car Tuesday.More >
From earthquakes to seeping lava, Hawaii's Big Island has seen plenty from nature since the first eruptions of Kilauea volcano.More >
Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help locating a homicide suspect on Tuesday. Troopers and Jefferson County deputies responded to Crooked River Ranch on the report of a homicide. During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Gavin Smith-Brown, 29.More >
A growing number of people are living in the streets of Clark County, and it’s no small spike: a recent report found 39 percent more people are sleeping on the streets compared to last year.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A man died in a plane crash in Salem Monday and deputies released his identity Tuesday morning.More >
A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday.More >
