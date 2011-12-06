Diamond ring dropped in Salvation Army red kettle

An anonymous donor dropped a diamond ring wrapped in a dollar bill in a Salvation Army red kettle in the Spokane area.



The ring is valued at $5,000.



KREM reports volunteers also found a silver coin worth about $30 wrapped in a note.



The note read, "I've saved this ounce of silver for twenty years. I'm unemployed for 13 months. My house is in foreclosure. I'm filing for bankruptcy, and at 61 my retirement is shot, but I still know there are families in worse shape."



