Milwaukie hammer attack suspect to stand trial

Hammer attack suspect to stand trial - KPTV - FOX 12

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

The trial of a man accused of using a hammer to attack a WalMart shopper is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Jonathan Jones faces charges including assault and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Jones hit Harry Anderson in the forehead with a hammer at the WalMart on Southeast 82nd Avenue back in June, prosecutors said.

Anderson told police other shoppers came to his rescue.  He doesn't know why he was attacked, he said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Milwaukie man attacked with hammer in WalMart parking lot

