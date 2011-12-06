Bail set at $500K for bank robbery suspect shot by police - KPTV - FOX 12

Bail set at $500K for bank robbery suspect shot by police

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A 19-year-old man who police said was shot while fleeing from a takeover-style bank robbery had his bail set at $500,000 this morning.

In court documents, police say Stephen Lubeck used a BB gun in the robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch located on Van Mall Drive.

Lubeck pointed the BB gun at multiple employees and forced them into a vault, police say. He also pointed it at officers while trying to get away with stolen cash, authorities say.

Officers located Lubeck one block from the bank, and that's where Officer Jeffrey Anaya fired at least one shot, hitting Lubeck in the upper leg.

Lubeck was hospitalized after the shooting, and then booked into the Clark County Jail upon his release.

He was in a wheelchair for his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

He faces charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16.

