Oregon businessman convicted of killing girlfriend

By The Associated Press
LONG BEACH, WA (AP) -

An Oregon businessman and former police officer has been convicted in Washington state of murdering his girlfriend.

The prosecutor in the Pacific County case, Mark McClain, said sentencing is set for Jan. 11, and 49-year-old Brian Brush faces a sentence that could amount to life in prison.

Brush is charged with shooting to death Lisa Bonney on Sept. 11, 2009 in Long Beach.

He is a former Medford police officer who was an owner of North River Boats near Roseburg.

McClain says the jury returned the verdict Tuesday in less than two hours and included aggravating factors that could add up to a sentence well beyond Brush's life expectancy.

