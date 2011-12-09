Guns, ammo found in rubble of fatal Washougal fire

About two-dozen investigators are at the home that burned in Washougal with at least two people inside.

Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Allais says they are looking Friday for more human remains.

He says they have found rifles, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition -- including some that did not explode -- in Wednesday's fire.

There's no explanation yet why a man inside the house fired at people responding to the fire, keeping firefighters away. The sergeant says it was not a drug house.

RAW VIDEO: Fireball in Washougal

RAW VIDEO: Washougal house fire, gunshots caught on camera

The bodies have not yet been identified. The remains of four dogs were also found, and at least one of them had been shot.

SLIDESHOW: Gunfire heard at burning Washougal home

Steven Stanbary lived at the home with his wife, Leona, and her twin sister, Mona. It's not clear who was in the house when it burned Wednesday, but all three are missing.

In a message posted on Leona's Facebook page, her daughter wrote, "I love you mom. So very much. I wish you could come back to me. You and Aunt Mo both. Please come back …"

Neighbor KK Jester says she knew the women well.

"I really liked them, they were very funny, just witty and nice, and helpful and smart," she says.

(Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)